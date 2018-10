MORNINGSIDE AVENUE TRAFFIC TO REMAIN IN FOUR LANES

MORNINGSIDE AVENUE WILL REMAIN FOUR LANES BETWEEN SOUTH LAKEPORT AND SOUTH ST. AUBIN FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE.

THAT RECOMMENDATION WAS ANNOUNCED BY CITY PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR DAVE CARNEY AT MONDAY EVENING’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING:

OC………4 LANE ROAD CONFIGURATION. ;21

FOR WEEKS RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES ALONG THE AVENUE HAVE BROUGHT CONCERNS TO THE COUNCIL ABOUT SPEEDING DRIVERS, INADEQUATE PARKING AND TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT HAD FAVORED THREE LANES ON AT LEAST PART OF THE AVENUE:

OC…….IS DISAPPOINTING. :15

HEATH WEBER LIVES ON THE AVENUE AND HAS FREQUENTLY VOICED HIS FRUSTRATIONS TO THE COUNCIL ABOUT SPEEDING AND PARKING:

OC…….LACK OF COMMUNICATION. :19

NONE OF THE COUNCIL MEMBERS WERE SEEMINGLY SATISFIED WITH THE DECISION TO CONTINUE WITH FOUR LANES, BUT THAT PATTERN WILL CONTINUE.