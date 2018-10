GOP LEADERS TOUT STRONG IOWA ECONOMY

THE GENERAL ELECTION IS A LITTLE OVER A MONTH AWAY, AND IOWA REPUBLICANS CALLED ATTENTION TO ISSUES TUESDAY THEY SAY SHOW THE STATE HAS BEEN ON THE RIGHT PATH UNDER GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS.

CODY HOEFERT, THE GOP STATE CO-CHAIRMAN, SAYS THE TAX CUTS PASSED BY THE STATE LEGISLATURE LAST SESSION AND SIGNED INTO LAW BY GOVERNOR REYNOLDS WILL RETURN MONEY TO THE POCKETS OF IOWA WORKERS:

HOEFERT SAYS THERE ARE PLENTY OF OTHER INDICATORS THAT SHOW IOWA’S ECONOMY IS DOING WELL:

STATE REPRESENTATIVE JACOB BOSSMAN SPOKE ABOUT HOW SIOUX CITY AND OTHER IOWA BORDER CITIES ALSO ARE HELPED BY BUSINESS TAX BREAKS SUCH AS THE TARGETED JOBS PROGRAM:

THOSE PROGRAMS HELP SIOUX CITY COMPETE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS WITH SOUTH DAKOTA AND NEBRASKA WHERE THE TAX CODES ARE DIFFERENT.