EARLY VOTING BEGINS NEXT WEEK IN WOODBURY COUNTY, AND COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS THERE’S SOME THINGS VOTERS NEED TO BE AWARE OF;

GILL SAYS VOTERS HAVE THREE OPTIONS TO CAST THEIR BALLOT IN THE UPCOMING NOVEMBER ELECTION:

SOMETHING DIFFERENT WILL BE ADDED IN THIS YEAR’S MAILING, A SAMPLE BALLOT SHOWING ALL OF THE RACES AND CANDIDATE NAMES.

GILL SAYS WHILE THAT LOOKS LIKE THE BALLOT YOU WILL CAST, IT IS NOT THE ACTUAL BALLOT:

GILL SAYS YOU CAN MARK THAT SAMPLE BALLOT AND USE IT AS AN ELECTION DAY GUIDE THOUGH:

ELECTION DAY THIS YEAR IS ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 6TH.