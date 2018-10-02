BIBLER TRIAL TO RESUME NOVEMBER 2ND

The trial of a Le Mars man charged with first degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his sister will resume in November.

Judge Jeffrey Neary issued an order to reconvene the trial of Thomas Bibler on November 2nd in Plymouth County District Court.

Bibler is accused of fatally stabbing Shannon Bogh, in June of 2016.

The bench trial adjourned August 1st after Bibler took the stand.

Plymouth County Attorney Darrin Raymond is expected to call a witness to the stand for the prosecution on November 2nd that has not been available to testify until then.