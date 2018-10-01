WESTERN IOWANS SEEM DIVIDED ON WIND FARMS

Western Iowans are divided about the merits of industrial wind projects being planned in the region.

Chicago-based Invenergy wants to build almost 170 wind turbines in Sac and Ida counties in the next year, enough to power 90-thousand homes.

Mason Fleenor, an Ida County farmer, says he’s worried about the noise and the view of large turbines on the horizon.

Invenergy developed another wind farm in the county that’s been operating for about two years.

The county estimates it gains more than two-million dollars each year from industrial wind energy after taxes.

Ida County Board of Supervisors Chairman Rhett Leonard says revenue from the turbine property values benefits road infrastructure projects.

After the first phase of Invenergy’s initial project in the area was complete, about 500 residents petitioned the county to have wind turbines be at least one mile away from a house.

The county established a code saying they have to be at least 15-hundred feet away.

In a statement, Invenergy said it builds projects where landowners have voluntarily signed easements or leases.

Radio Iowa