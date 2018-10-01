SGT. BLUFF-LUTON HIGH HONORED AS BLUE RIBBON SCHOOL

Two northwest Iowa schools are among six in the state that have been named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2018.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The schools include Sergeant Bluff-Luton Senior High School and the Hospers Elementary School that is part of the MOC-Floyd Valley Community School District.

Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise says the Blue Ribbon schools take a holistic approach to education, and that is critical to ensuring the success of their students in and beyond school.

Representatives of the schools will go to the nation’s capital November 7th and 8th for an awards ceremony.