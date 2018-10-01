KRIST SAYS INTERNET SALES TAX WILL HELP WITH PROPERTY TAX RELIEF & EDUCATION FUNDING

KRIST SAYS INTERNET SALES TAX WILL HELP WITH PROPERTY TAX RELIEF &...

Nebraska State Senator Bob Krist continues to talk about property tax relief as a main point of his campaign for governor of Nebraska.

Krist, the Democratic candidate, spoke in South Sioux City Monday morning and says Ricketts has not prioritized property tax relief up to this point, plus ignored a source of revenue that could help provide that relief:

Krist also wants to restore cuts in education funding which he says the internet tax revenue would also help pay for:

Krist says for that to work though, other local entities must participate to help bring property taxes down:

Krist has been recently endorsed by the Nebraska Farmer’s Union and the Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska in the governor’s race.