CELLPHONES TO RECEIVE EMERGENCY TEST ALERT ON WEDNESDAY

This Wednesday afternoon your cell phone will likely sound an alert as part of a nationwide test of the emergency alert system.

FEMA, which is the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the FCC, will conduct the test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA).

The wireless portion of the test begins at 1:18 p.m. CDT and the EAS portion begins at 1:20 p.m.

All smartphone users will receive a wireless alert test message that will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Cell phones will display the test message under the header “Presidential Alert.”

Phone numbers are not shared with anyone.