SCHLESWIG IOWA EXPLOSION SENDS ONE MAN TO THE HOSPITAL

A Kiron, Iowa man was injured Sunday afternoon in an explosion in the town of Schleswig.

The Crawford County Sheriff says 28-year-old Brett Nuzum had opened the door of his camper to light a cigarette outside when it exploded at 207 Cedar Street.

The camper was parked behind three buildings which sustained minor damage to their exterior walls.

Nuzum was taken to the Crawford County Hospital in Denison with burns to his face and hands, and was later transported by helicopter to a burn center.

His camper was destroyed in the explosion.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been released.