INDIAN HILLS WATER TOWER TO UNDERGO INSPECTION

Sioux City will take the Indian Hills Water Tower out of service for several days so the painting contractor may perform maintenance and conduct an inspection of the tank.

That means the tower will be drained beginning Monday and residents may notice the discharge of water from the hydrant located near the intersection of Cheyenne Boulevard and Outer Drive North through Friday, October 5th

The Inspection should be completed and the water tower back in service by Tuesday October 9, 2018.

If you experience water pressure problems in this area you can contact the Water Treatment Plant at 279-6156 or the Utilities Department in City Hall at 279-6222.