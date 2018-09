SCHOLTEN STILL HOPEFUL OF DEBATES WITH KING

THE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR IOWA’S 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT SAYS HE’S STILL WAITING FOR REPUBLICAN STEVE KING TO ACCEPT A CHALLENGE TO DEBATE HIM.

J.D. SCHOLTEN HAS BEEN HOLDING TOWN HALL MEETINGS IN EACH OF THE 39 COUNTIES IN THE 4TH DISTRICT:

SCHOLTEN HELD A TOWN HALL MEETING IN LE MARS THURSDAY NIGHT, AND WAS HEADED TO CARROLL FOR ANOTHER ON FRIDAY.

HE SAYS HIS SUPPORT ACROSS THE DISTRICT CONTINUES TO BUILD:

SCHOLTEN SPOKE FRIDAY MORNING AT A HEALTH CARE RALLY AT WOODBURY COUNTY’S DEMOCRATIC HEADQUARTERS IN SIOUX CITY.