NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE DEDICATES NEW SCIENCE CENTER

Northwestern College of Orange City dedicated its new $24.5 million dollar science center Friday afternoon.

College President Greg Christy says the Jack and Mary DeWitt Family Science Center is a three-story, 61,000 square feet building that will house the college’s nursing, biology, chemistry, and bio-chemistry programs.

Christy says the building features state-of-the-art laboratory and research facilities, and will better prepare those students who wish to pursue a health-related career.

The architecture of the building features several glass walls, allowing people to view the classrooms.