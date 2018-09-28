KING SAYS CONSERVATIVE VOICES BEING STIFLED BY SOCIAL MEDIA

Republican Congressman Steve King convened a hearing Thursday in Washington, D.C. to examine complaints that conservatives are being censored on college campuses and by social media companies.
King led the hearing in the U.S. House Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice.
He says conservative voices are being “stifled” on college campuses.
King accused YouTube, Facebook and Google of banning users based on their conservative political views.
Tech-company executives say it’s in their business interests to have people of all viewpoints use their products.