IOWA DEMOCRATS PUSH FOR HEALTH CARE REFORM

Several local Iowa Democratic candidates gathered Friday for a news conference on health care issues in the state.

State Representative Tim Kacena and others, spoke about challenges Iowans face in accessing health care.

Kacena claims Governor Kim Reynolds privatization of Medicaid in the state has failed and that if Democrats are able to gain control of the legislature, a plan is coming that he says will be good:

Kacena suggested a health care oversight board as another possibility:

Kacena says money is available for health care improvements if the state would stop giving tax breaks to big corporations.

U.S. House candidate J.D. Scholten, State Senate Candidate Jackie Smith, Woodbury County Supervisors Candidate Carter Smith and County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Dumkrieger all spoke at the Democratic gathering.