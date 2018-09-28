ICE CREAM PARLOR TO HOST BENEFIT FOR LE MARS LITTLE LEAGUE

Recent flooding in Le Mars destroyed most of that city’s Little League baseball equipment and uniforms.

To help replace that gear, the Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor will donate 50% of sales on Sunday to the Le Mars Little League to help with those expenses.

The Parlor hours for Sunday, September 30 are 12 noon to 9pm, and it is located in downtown Le Mars at 115 Central Ave NW.

The Ice Cream Parlor will close on Monday, October 1st to start the remodel of the Parlor

It will reopen November 18th in time for the holidays.