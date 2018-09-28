HACKERS ACCESS 50 MILLION FACEBOOK ACCOUNTS

Facebook says it doesn’t know whether hackers had specific targets in exploiting security vulnerabilities to access some 50 million user accounts.

Facebook executive Guy Rosen says the attack seems broad. He says Facebook doesn’t know who’s behind the attacks or where they’re based.

The company says hackers exploited its “View As” feature, which lets people see what their profiles look like to someone else.

Rosen says the bug somehow allowed a video uploader to appear for sending happy birthday messages.

Another bug then created a log-in key that made Facebook think the hacker had legitimately signed in with the account being viewed.

Facebook says the investigation is continuing.

AP