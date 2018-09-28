BARRERA SENTENCED TO 5 YEARS IN PRISON

The former head chef for a Sioux City bar and grill has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to theft for making unauthorized purchases of meat and cheese.

52-year-old Carlos Barrera pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second degree theft Thursday in Woodbury County District Court.

He was also ordered to pay $14,000 in restitution.

Court documents say Barrera made an estimated 53 unauthorized purchases from Staber Meats between May and November of 2017.

Barrera ordered the items, picked them up and signed invoices allowing Staber Meats to automatically withdraw payment from Ickey Nickel’s bank account.

The court documents say Barrera never took the food to the bar.