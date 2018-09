Last Friday, flooding from the Floyd River, Deep Creek and Willow Creek caused many Plymouth County roads to be closed due to water over the roadways.

Plymouth County Engineer Tom Rohe says since the flood waters receded, county work crews have been able to perform maintenance on those roads, allowing for most to re-open.

The Plymouth County engineer says the flooding did not take a big bite from the secondary roads department’s budget.