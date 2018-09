Here is my Davenport Cleaners Halftime interview with voice actor Larry Kenney, who spent 30+ years as a cast member of the “Imus in the Morning” radio show.

Larry’s voice credits also include Count Chocula, Sonny the Cuckoo Bird (from Cocoa Puffs), and Lion-O from Thundercats.

We discussed his radio career, the characters he voiced on Imus, and his voice acting work.

Enjoy!