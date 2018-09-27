GRASSLEY OPENS BLASEY FORD/KAVANAUGH HEARING

Senator Chuck Grassley opened today’s (Thursday’s) Senate Judiciary Committee hearing by apologizing to the two witnesses — U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her.

OC…….of our democracy. :23

Grassley also defended his decision to have a prosecutor from Arizona to ask questions of both witnesses, rather than have the senators on the committee do the questioning.

Grassley said Democrats’ complaints about the decision were “just plain politics.”

OC………be asking questions. :28

Grassley spoke for about 10 minutes. Ford began her testimony shortly after 9:30 Iowa time this morning.