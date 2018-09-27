ERNST WEIGHS IN ON KAVANAUGH ACCUSER’S TESTIMONY

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says she watched as much as she can of the Senate Judiciary Committee questioning of Christine Blasey-Ford, the woman who accuses Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually abusing her decades ago.

OC……traumatic event” :07

But Ernst says the other information does not support the alleged involvement of Kavanaugh.

OC……..that happened” :22

Ernst says her staff will watch all the testimony and she will watch what she can as she prepares to vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination.

OC…………likeliest of scenarios” :17

Ernst made her comments before Kavanaugh testified before the committee