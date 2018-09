BOYS & GIRLS CLUB BENEFITS FROM MRHD GRANT ASSISTANCE

SIOUX CITY’S BOYS AND GIRL’S CLUB WILL SOON BE GETTING A NEW ROOF.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ELDEN BENSON SAYS THE REPAIRS ARE THANKS TO AN $86-THOUSAND DOLLAR GRANT FROM MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT THE CLUB RECEIVED WEDNESDAY:

OC………..GET THAT SEALED UP. ;20

THE CLUB PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED A $100-THOUSAND DOLLAR MRHD GRANT IN 2016 TO REPLACE THEIR KITCHEN AND IMPROVE THEIR MEALS PROGRAM:

OC……..AS WELL. :12

THE GRANTS ARE CRITICAL AS THE CLUB HAS A LOW MEMBERSHIP FEE FOR ITS MEMBERS, MANY WHO COME FROM LOW INCOME FAMILIES:

OC………LOT OF FUN TOO. :18

THE BOYS AND GIRL’S CLUB IS LOCATED AT 823 PEARL STREET ON THE WEST EDGE OF DOWNTOWN.