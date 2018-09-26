YANKTON MAN CHARGED WITH 22 FELONY COUNTS

A Yankton, South Dakota man accused of shooting at a police officer and briefly taking hostages at gunpoint in Box Elder has pleaded not guilty to 22 felony charges including attempted murder and drug possession.

Thirty-one-year-old Justin Littrell was arrested August 14th after a three-hour standoff.

The incident began with police responding to a report of a suspicious person.

Littrell allegedly shot at officers, fled into a nearby yard and took two people hostage, then fled again when police closed in and entered a home occupied by a 10-year-old girl.

No one was hurt.