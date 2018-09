TRIAL OF WIESELER MURDER SUSPECT CONTINUED

THE TRIAL OF A MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING A FORMER SIOUX CITY RESIDENT IN IOWA CITY HAS BEEN CONTINUED.

42-YEAR-OLD CURTIS CORTEZ JONES IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN CONNECTION WITH THE DEATH OF JONATHAN WIESELER, WHO WAS FOUND SHOT TO DEATH IN HIS IOWA CITY BAIL BOND OFFICE IN APRIL OF 2017.

WIESELER GRADUATED FROM NORTH HIGH SCHOOL IN SIOUX CITY IN 2001 AND THEN ATTENDED THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.

THE TRIAL WAS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN FRIDAY. BUT ON WEDNESDAY, DISTRICT JUDGE LARS ANDERSON CONTINUED THE TRIAL, WHICH HAD BEEN MOVED TO POLK COUNTY ON A CHANGE OF VENUE.

THE JOHNSON COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE REQUESTED THE CONTINUANCE, STATING THEY NEED ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE ANALYSIS OF DNA EVIDENCE.

A NEW TRIAL DATE IS EXPECTED TO BE SET EARLY NEXT WEEK.

AT THE TIME OF HIS DEATH, WIESELER WAS ALSO THE SEGMENT PRODUCER OF “HAVING READ THAT WITH BRIAN VAKULSKAS” HERE ON KSCJ.