THE KINGDOM OF RIVERSSANCE FESTIVAL BEGINS OCTOBER 6TH

TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE FOR THE ANNUAL RIVERSSANCE FESTIVAL IN SIOUX CITY.

SPOKESMAN PHYL CLAEYS SAYS THE MEDIEVAL KINGDOM OPENS OCTOBER 6TH AND 7TH IN RIVERSIDE PARK;

THERE WILL BE PLENTY OF ENTERTAINMENT FROM TROUBADOURS AND COURT JESTERS AND CLAEYS SAYS TO COME AS YOU ARE TO ENJOY THE FUN:

THE OCTOBER 6TH EVENT RUNS FROM 10AM-8:30PM AND CONCLUDES WITH A SPECIAL PERFORMANCE:

ADVANCE DISCOUNT TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE THROUGH NEXT WEDNESDAY AT LOCAL HY-VEE STORES.