RECYCLE OLD ELECTRONICS SATURDAY AT CITY RE-EVENT

This Saturday Sioux City residents may dispose of old electronics and other items by taking them to the Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot along Pierce Street.

City spokesperson Anne Westra says it’s time for the semi-annual Re-Event:

oc…recycling opportunity. ;07

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and you may enter from Pierce Street.

A fee will be charged for electronics and the price list is located below and also online at www.sioux-city.org/ReEvent.

Appliances and hazardous materials will NOT be accepted at this event.

PRICE LIST:

Televisions $10.00

Televisions 45” or larger $15.00

Computer Monitors $5.00

Tablets $5.00

Ink Jet/laser Printers $5.00

Fax Machines $5.00

Desktop Copiers $25.00

Full Size Copiers $50.00

Computers/VCR’s $2.00

Small Miscellaneous $1.00

Light Bulbs $0.50 ea.

Appliances NOT accepted – these can be taken to the Citizen’s Convenience Center at 5800 28th St. (old landfill)