CLASSES HAVE BEEN CANCELLED THROUGH FRIDAY AT THE LAWTON-BRONSON GRADE 7-12 BUILDING IN LAWTON.

REAPIRS AND CLEAN UP EFFORTS ARE CONTINUING IN THE BUILDING THAT SUSTAINED FIRE AND SMOKE DAMAGE LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

WOODBURY COUNTY AUTHORITIES SAY THE FIRE STARTED IN A CLASSROOM WHERE A RACK OF COMPUTERS CAUGHT FIRE.

CLASSES WILL TAKE PLACE AS NORMAL AT THE BRONSON KINDERGARTEN THROUGH 6TH GRADE SCHOOL.

