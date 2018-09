A RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY MAN WAS INJURED WHEN HE WAS CAUGHT IN AN AUGER WHILE WORKING IN A GRAIN BIN.

RESCUE UNITS WERE DISPATCHED WEDNESDAY MORNING TO THE RESIDENCE ON 130TH STREET AND MERCY AIR CARE’S HELICOPTER BROUGHT THE INJURED MAN TO THE HOSPITAL.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE MAN WAS SWEEPING IN THE BIN WHEN HE GOT CAUGHT IN THE MACHINE.

A SECOND WORKER CALLED 9-1-1.

THE VICTIM’S NAME AND CONDITION HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG