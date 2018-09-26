BLUE BUNNY ICE CREAM PARLOR TO CLOSE MONDAY FOR EXPANSION

A reminder that the Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor in Le Mars will close for remodeling from next Monday October 1st through November 18th.

The Parlor will be undergoing major changes to add new elements including an interactive children’s area, a theatre, new event space and outdoor rooftop seating.

The Ice Cream Parlor will re-open with limited service on November 19 for the holidays.

Phase two of construction will close the Parlor again March 1st.

The work is expected to be completed in time to celebrate the Le Mars 2019 Ice Cream Days in mid-June.