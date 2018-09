SCHOEN NOW FACING FEDERAL FIREARM CHARGES

THE SUSPECT IN LAST WEDNESDAY’S PURSUIT BY SIOUX CITY POLICE THAT ENDED WITH A CRASH AT 6TH AND HOEVEN IS NOW FACING FEDERAL CHARGES.

41-YEAR-OLD WILLIAM SCHOEN OF SIOUX CITY HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO A FEDERAL COUNT OF FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM.

SCHOEN HAD BEEN SCHEDULED TO GO TO TRIAL IN SIOUX CITY ON OCTOBER 16TH ON A SIMILAR STATE CHARGE, BUT THAT COUNT HAS BEEN DISMISSED IN LIEU OF THE FEDERAL COUNT.

THERE IS ALSO A SEALED FEDERAL INDICTMENT AGAINST SCHOEN FOR OTHER POTENTIAL CHARGES.

STATE CHARGES RELATING TO LAST WEEKS PURSUIT HAVE NOT BEEN FILED.

SCHOEN REMAINS IN CUSTODY IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON A HOLD FOR FEDERAL MARSHALS.

A TRIAL DATE IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT HAS BEEN SET FOR NOVEMBER 5TH.