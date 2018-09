RUSSIAN BALLERINA TO WORK WITH KIDS AT PUBLIC MUSEUM

A ballerina from the Moscow Ballet will be in Sioux City Thursday to work with local children.

Spokesperson Theresa Weaver-Basye says Maria Skoruk will appear at the Sioux City Public Museum:

OC……….one to three. :18

Skoruk will take part in a variety of activities with the children:

OC……..here in Sioux City. :17

The event is free but pre-registration is requested by calling the public museum at 712-279-6174.