POSTCARDS SENT TO ELIGIBLE UNREGISTERED POTENTIAL IOWA VOTERS

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office is putting more than 300-thousand postcards in the mail this week.

The cards are addressed to Iowans who are eligible to vote, but are not registered to do so.

Pate does not have a demographic breakdown on the 300-thousand who are getting the postcards, but he suspects many are younger.

Iowans have until October 27th to pre-register to vote.

Iowa also allows voters to register to vote at their precinct on Election Day.

A grant from the Pew Charitable Trusts is covering the costs of printing and mailing the reminder postcards.

The cards should show up in mailboxes over the next two weeks.

