MACY WOMAN CHARGED FOR LOCKING FOSTER SON IN BASEMENT OF HOME

A Macy, Nebraska woman has been arrested on charges that she locked her 10-year-old foster son in a basement storage room.

Federal prosecutors have charged 34-year-old Krista Parker with felony child abuse and kidnapping.

Court documents state that officers with Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services went to Parker’s home September 15th after receiving a call about 2:20 a.m. about a boy locked in a storage room

Officers found the boy locked in a dark room with no windows or ventilation and human waste spread throughout the room.

Court documents state that the room had an audible security alarm.

Authorities arrested Parker, who they found passed out in in an upstairs bedroom.

Her blood alcohol level was 0.126.

Parker told officers she had locked the boy in the room because she had a stressful week at work and wanted to have one night of fun.

Court documents also state that the boy told investigators that his foster parents regularly confine him to the basement, where he eats meals and sleeps on the floor because he doesn’t have a bed.