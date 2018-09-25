GRASSLEY PREPARES FOR HEARING WITH KAVANAUGH ACCUSER

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s only focused on Thursday’s hearing that will feature U-S Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the -first- woman who accuses him of sexual assault.

Grassley, the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says there is no immediate plan to hold a hearing that features Deborah Ramirez, the second woman who made a similar accusation against Kavanaugh on Sunday night.

Ramirez claims Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party when the two were at Yale together.

Grassley says he doesn’t yet have enough information about Ramirez or her allegations to determine if she, too, should be subject of a committee hearing.

The first woman to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual assault is Christine Blasey Ford, who made her claims public in The Washington Post.

Grassley says Ford “deserves to be heard” and she’ll have that opportunity on Thursday morning, though it’s still not known who will be questioning Ford in front of the Judiciary Committee.

Kavanaugh denies any misconduct.

Radio Iowa