FORMER SIOUX CITY COUNCILMAN CHARGED WITH ENVIRONMENTAL CRIMES

A former Sioux City Councilman has been charged in federal court with committing environmental crimes.

44-year-old Aaron Rochester is charged with one count of unlawful storage of hazardous waste and one charge of transportation of hazardous waste.

The charges are contained in an Indictment filed on July 25th in United States District Court in Sioux City.

The Indictment alleges that from June of 2015 through July of 2018, Rochester, as owner and operator of Recycletronics, knowingly and unlawfully, stored and transported hazardous waste, namely cathode ray tubes and leaded glass from televisions and computers at various facilities in the Sioux City area.

If convicted, Rochester faces up to five years’ imprisonment and a maximum fine of up to $50,000 for each day of the violation.

Rochester appeared today (Tuesday) in Sioux City federal court and was released on bond.

His trial is scheduled for November 5th.