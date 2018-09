FIRE DAMAGES LAWTON SCHOOL BUILDING

THERE WILL BE NO CLASSES WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING A FIRE AT THE LAWTON-BRONSON GRADE 7-12 BUILDING IN LAWTON LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

WOODBURY COUNTY AUTHORITIES SAY THE FIRE STARTED JUST BEFORE 5PM IN A CLASSROOM WHERE A RACK OF COMPUTERS CAUGHT FIRE.

SMOKE FILLED SOME OF THE CLASSROOMS AND THE SCHOOL WAS VENTILATED SO REPAIRS COULD GET UNDERWAY.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

BECAUSE OF THE DAMAGE, CLASSES IN THE LAWTON BUILDING WERE CALLED OFF FOR WEDNESDAY.

CLASSES WILL TAKE PLACE AS NORMAL AT THE BRONSON KINDERGARTEN THROUGH 6TH GRADE SCHOOL.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG