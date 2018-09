ESTHERVILLE MAN DIES IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

AN ESTHERVILLE, IOWA MAN HAS DIED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY A VEHICLE TUESDAY MORNING.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 70-YEAR-OLD GARY LONG DIED WHEN HE WAS STRUCK BY AN ONCOMING VAN AS HE STOOD BY HIS BIKE ON A RURAL ROAD IN DICKINSON COUNTY.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE DRIVER, 36-YEAR-OLD KORY DOLL, ALSO OF ESTHERVILLE; WAS DRIVING BEHIND ANOTHER VEHICLE AND COULD NOT SEE LONG STANDING ON THE ROAD UNTIL THE VEHICLE AHEAD OF HIM SWERVED SUDDENLY TO AVOID THE PEDESTRIAN.

DOLL WAS UNABLE TO REACT IN TIME AND STRUCK LONG.

LONG WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.