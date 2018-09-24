WINNEBAGO TRIBE TO NEARLY DOUBLE SOLAR POWER CAPACITY

The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska is nearly doubling the solar electricity generated across their renewable energy infrastructure.

Ho-Chunk Vice President Ann Marie Bledsoe Downes says solar panels will be installed at nine additional locations in the Winnebago community:

The nearly $729-thousand dollar investment expansion will increase annual energy savings in Winnebago:

The new installations will include the Blackhawk Community Center, Ho-Chunk’s accounting offices, two Pony Express convenience stores and other tribal businesses.

Bledsoe Downes says interest in solar power is increasing in the community and region:

The money saved through the initiatives is invested in community programs.