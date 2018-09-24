WINNEBAGO MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT

A Winnebago, Nebraska man has been sentenced to two years in prison for domestic assault.

36-year-old Vincent Decora was sentenced Monday in Omaha Federal Court for committing a domestic assault as a habitual offender.

Prosecutors say Decora assaulted his domestic partner on the Winnebago Reservation over a two-day period last September by punching her repeatedly in the face and torso.

At the time of that assault, Decora had three prior convictions for assaulting intimate partners.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.