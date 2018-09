WEEKEND SIOUX CITY APARTMENT FIRE RULED ARSON

AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING AN APARTMENT FIRE THAT TOOK PLACE IN SIOUX CITY EARLY SUNDAY AS A CASE OF ARSON.

LT. RYAN COLLINS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS THE FIRE WAS IN A THIRD FLOOR DWELLING AT THE ALTA VISTA APARTMENTS AT 1700 JACKSON STREET:

COLLINS SAYS THE OCCUPANT OF THE APARTMENT WAS NOT AT HOME WHEN THE FIRE WAS REPORTED AND THE INVESTIGATION DETERMINED THE FIRE WAS DELIBERATELY SET:

THE INVESTIGATION OF THE INCIDENT IS CONTINUING.