A Des Moines Register “Iowa Poll” released this weekend shows the race for governor is close.

Democrat Fred Hubbell got the support of 43 percent of those polled while incumbent Republican Governor Kim Reynolds was two points behind at 41 percent.

Hubbell has been telling audiences the race is tight, including recently in Carroll, Iowa:

OC……….need your help.” :05

Reynolds spoke at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition’s gathering in Des Moines a few minutes after the poll was released Saturday evening, but did not cite the poll directly.

OC………hard and furious.” :07

Libertarian candidate Jake Porter got the support of seven percent of those who were surveyed.

The Iowa Poll was conducted Monday through Thursday of last week and has a margin of error of four-point-two percent.