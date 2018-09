AURELIA RESIDENTS ALLOWED TO RETURN HOME (Update)

RESIDENTS IN THE TOWN OF AURELIA, IOWA WERE GIVEN THE ALL CLEAR TO RETURN TO THEIR HOMES MONDAY EVENING.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED AND AUTHORITES SAY A FAULTY VALVE CAUSED THE LEAK.

UPDATED 10:43PM 9/2/418

MOST OF OVER 500 RESIDENTS IN THE TOWN OF AURELIA, IOWA HAVE BEEN ALLOWED TO RETURN HOME FOLLOWING AN ANHYDROUS AMMONIA LEAK AT A GRAIN ELEVATOR IN THAT TOWN.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE LEAK BEGAN AROUND 10AM AT THE FIRST COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION ELEVATOR.

AUTHORITIES SAY RESIDENTS LIVING NEAR THE ELEVATOR ON HIGHWAY 7 AND RIDGEVIEW LANE WOULD HAVE TO STAY AWAY FOR NOW.

THE CHEROKEE EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICE SAYS THE ANHYDROUS TANK HAD BEEN DRAINED OF MOST OF THE CHEMICAL AND HAD UNDER 20% CAPACITY AS OF 3:30PM.

