CORPS OF ENGINEERS REDUCES MISSOURI RIVER DAM RELEASES

The amount of water being released into the lower Missouri River from South Dakota dams has been temporarily reduced because of recent heavy rains in the area.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it is reducing the amount of water being released from the Fort Randall and Gavins Point dams to allow area rivers to return to normal levels.

The Corps says the releases from Gavins Point dam will be reduced until the Missouri River crests near Sioux City, which is expected in the next several days.

The releases will be restored to near 60,000 cubic feet per second after the river level recedes.