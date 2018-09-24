ALTON TRAIN DERAILMENT CLEAN UP GETS UNDERWAY

Clean up efforts are getting underway in Alton, Iowa where a Union Pacific freight train derailed early Sunday morning.

Officials say the derailment occurred because a railroad bridge crossing the Floyd River collapsed, sending around 30 rail cars into the flooded waters on the north side of the town.

Alton Fire Chief Quentin Van Es says there were no hazardous materials in the derailed cars.

OC….soy oil in it. ;08

Van Es says Union Pacific indicated it could take up to two weeks to clean up the site.

As heavy construction equipment moves into the site, Van Es says a number of streets in Alton will be barricaded.

OC…….do their job. ;15

No injuries were reported in the accident.