PURSUIT SUSPECT GOES FROM HOSPITAL TO JAIL

THE SUSPECT IN LAST WEDNESDAY’S PURSUIT BY SIOUX CITY POLICE THAT ENDED WITH A CRASH AT 6TH AND HOEVEN IS NOW IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

41-YEAR-OLD WILLIAM SCHOEN OF SIOUX CITY WAS DISMISSED FROM THE HOSPITAL SATURDAY MORNING AND BOOKED INTO JAIL ON A HOLD FOR FEDERAL MARSHALLS.

AUTHORITIES SAY SCHOEN FACES MULTIPLE FELONY AND TRAFFIC CHARGES.

OFFICERS AND FEDERAL MARSHALLS WERE SERVING SCHOEN FELONY ARREST WARRANTS AT A MORNINGSIDE RESIDENCE WHEN HE FLED IN A STOLEN BLACK PICK UP.

THAT PURSUIT ENDED WHEN SCHOEN CRASHED INTO ANOTHER VEHICLE IN THE 600 BLOCK OF HOEVEN DRIVE.

SCHOEN HAD BEEN SCHEDULED TO GO TO TRIAL IN SIOUX CITY ON OCTOBER 16TH ON A CHARGE OF BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM.

HE WAS FREE ON $5000 BOND WHEN AUTHORITIES ATTEMPTED TO SERVE THE WARRANTS.

SCHOEN WAS SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON FOR SECOND DEGREE THEFT AND BEING A HABITUAL OFFENDER IN AUGUST OF 2011, BUT HAD BEEN RELEASED FROM PRISON.