BRIDGE COLLAPSE LEADS TO TRAIN DERAILMENT NEAR ALTON

A collapsed bridge due to flooding along the Floyd River caused a Union Pacific train to derail near Alton, Iowa Sunday.

The Sioux County Sheriff says the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and involved over 30 rail cars.

Most of the derailed cars were hopper cars carrying sand, although there was one tanker carrying soybean oil as part of that train.

No injuries were reported and there is no threat to the environment from the derailed cars.

Union Pacific crews were dispatched to the scene Sunday to begin cleanup.

Photo from Sioux County Sheriff Facebook posting