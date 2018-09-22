LE MARS RECOVERING FROM FLOODING FOLLOWING HEAVY RAINS

The city of Le Mars has seen flooding from both Willow Creek and the Floyd River.

Flood waters reached the Willow Creek Golf Course, the Municipal Park, the Le Mars Recreational Trail, the Little League ballparks, and other parts of the north and west sides of town Friday.

Our sister station KLEM in Le Mars was knocked off the air by flooding at its transmitter site.

The Le Mars Municipal Airport is closed due to the flooding as the runways are under water.

City officials have been building a berm at the airport to protect the terminal and the hangars

Fire Chief Dave Schipper says Le Mars has set a record for the flood waters with a river level of 27 feet:

Schipper believes the flooding has reached its peak.

Residents on PGA Drive found themselves on an island due to the flooding.

Around a dozen of Plymouth County gravel roads in the north end of the county are closed and are underwater.

Photos by Dennis Morrice