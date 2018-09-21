PALMER HONORED WITH DEMING BUSINESS AWARD

Sioux City businessman Doug Palmer was honored at the 33rd Annual Siouxland Chamber Annual Dinner Thursday evening.

Palmer was presented the W. Edwards Deming Business Leadership and Entrepreneurial Excellence Award, recognizing his decades of initiatives and business excellence, as well as his countless volunteer contributions to the Siouxland community.

Palmer has served as CEO of Tegra Corporation, the parent company of Big Soo Terminal and Sioux Rubber and Urethane, for 35 years.

Additionally, he has an ownership interest and advisory role in Palmer Candy and Lite Form Technologies.

He has also served on the Board of Directors of Security National Bank for many years.

Photo by Siouxland Chamber of Commerce