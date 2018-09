MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: HIGHWAY 20 ASSOCIATION VOTES TO DISSOLVE

FOR DECADES, THE HIGHWAY 20 ASSOCIATION HAS BEEN FIGHTING FOR THE COMPLETION OF FOUR-LANING THE EAST-WEST ROUTE ACROSS IOWA.

WITH THAT TASK NEARING COMPLETION IN AROUND A MONTH, THE GROUP HELD THEIR FINAL REGULAR MEETING FRIDAY IN HOLSTEIN TO PICK A DATE TO DISSOLVE THEIR ORGANIZATION.

ANN-TRIMBLE RAY HAS BEEN AN OFFICER OF THE ASSOCIATION FOR SEVERAL YEARS:

TRIMBLE-RAY SAYS THE MOOD WAS BOTH CELEBRATORY AND MELANCHOLY, AS SEVERAL PAST KEY MEMBERS OF THE ASSOCIATION DIDN’T LIVE TO SEE THE DECADES LONG EFFORT SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED:

THE OCTOBER 19TH EVENT IN HOLSTEIN HAS SOME HISTORICAL SIGNIFICANCE ATTACHED TO THE DATE ALSO:

MORE INFORMATION ON THE CELEBRATION WILL BE RELEASED IN THE COMING WEEKS.