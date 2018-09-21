IOWA’S JOBLESS RATE IS 2ND LOWEST IN NATION

Iowa’s unemployment rate dropped slightly to 2.5 percent in August, giving the state the second-lowest rate in the country.

Cory Kelly of Iowa Workforce Development says the unemployment rate dropped from 2.6 percent in July and was down from 3 percent a year ago:

OC……2.5 rate. ;14

Iowa was only behind Hawaii, which has the nation’s lowest rate of 2.1 percent.

The high demand for workers has kept the agency busy:

OC…………..summit. ;21

Nebraska’s Labor Department says their state’s preliminary unemployment rate dropped to 2.8 percent in August – down a tenth of a point from July.

The U.S. rate, which remained steady at 3.9 percent.